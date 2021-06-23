NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating two anti-Muslim attacks in Queens.
Police say a man seen on surveillance video followed a couple Sunday night near Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard while making anti-Muslim statements.
Investigators say the suspect punched each of them and pulled at the woman's hijab.
An hour later, police believe the same man attacked another man and woman, again making anti-Muslim statements before punching them both.
The man was treated for a fractured nose and is expected to recover.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.