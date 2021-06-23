NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD hopes newly released video will help track down a group of men seen attacking an off-duty officer in the Bronx.
The assault happened just after 11:30 a.m. Monday on Lafayette Avenue in Hunts Point.
Police said three men got into an argument with the 33-year-old officer. One allegedly hit him in the head with a wooden stick, while the others punched him in the face and body.
The officer was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with injuries to his head, back and knees.
Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
