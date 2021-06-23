STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Stamford are looking for a car that may have been involved in a hit and run that left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries.
They're searching for a dark colored, four door sedan with a sunroof, possibly an Acura TL, with Connecticut license plates.
Police believe it may have been the car that struck a 45-year-old pedestrian on Wilson Street on June 6th.
The victim is now listed in critical but stable condition at Stamford Hospital.
Police suspect the car was occupied by at least three people when it struck the victim.