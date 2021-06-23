NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man used a baseball bat to bash-in a driver’s windshield in a violent case of road rage on the Staten Island Expressway on Tuesday.
Ryan Naso told CBS2 in an exclusive interview that he pulled over after his pickup truck was side-swiped.
The other driver stopped, too, but Naso says he was very aggressive, blaming him for the accident and demanding he pay for the damage.
When Naso said it wasn’t his fault, the man allegedly smashed the windshield as Naso’s two young sons sat in the back seat.
"The second that bat hit the windshield, he got shook up pretty good … He saw the glass come in the back seat, and that's what freaked him out," Naso said.
After smashing the windshield, the driver took off. So far, no arrests have been made.