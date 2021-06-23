WESTPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A bear seems to be pretty comfortable in a Connecticut neighborhood.
Several people reported seeing the animal Wednesday in northern Westport.
One resident spotted the bear in their backyard. From there, it went to a nearby home and reportedly put its paw on a neighbor who was gardening outside.
The bear also sat on a porch before leaving.
It was not acting aggressive, but Animal Control says if you see it, it’s still best to keep your distance.