GREAT NECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some residents on Long Island who live near a gas main project say they have headaches during the day from a lack of sleep during the night.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan has more on those sleepless in Great Neck.

Students and senior citizens say getting shut-eye has been tough.

“In the morning it was very noisy,” one person said.

“They work all night long until 6 in the morning,” another added.

Condominium and home owners along Middle Neck Road took photos and videos of overnight National Grid construction, as workers replace a 1.3-mile long gas main using jackhammers and floodlights.

“I have two little children, two little girls. We try and get them to sleep. They have floodlights coming in our windows. It’s an absolute disaster,” resident Joseph Allen said.

Allen and his family wonder why the work can’t be done during the day.

National Grid said Nassau County asked it to do night work to minimize traffic delays on the busy thoroughfare.

“They didn’t really give us fair warning. They told us a while ago there would be work, but never overnight,” resident Jason Idjadi said.

Gas main installation is necessary to replace pipes that date back to the 1940s. The work began last July. Overnight drilling didn’t start until June 6.

“There’s a lot of noise and a lot of light that’s going into the apartments,” resident Linda Banilivy said. “There’s also many getting flat tires from all the construction. There’s nails, there’s debris. I’ve had two flat tires.”

National Grid responded, saying, “We apologize for the inconvenience that night work has caused the residents. We understand it can be disruptive. This was an important gas main project to ensure safe and reliable service.”

The night work is nearly done. It should be completed this week, but Nassau County now plans to repave the road. Yes, during the overnight hours.