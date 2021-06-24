Breaking NewsWatch CBS Miami's Coverage Of Deadly Building Collapse In Surfside, Florida.; More Than 50 Missing
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man police say tried to rape a woman earlier this month in Midtown is now under arrest.

Aaron Baker, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of attempted rape, sex abuse and attempted sex abuse.

Police say he tried to rape a 27-year-old woman around 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 5 near 33rd Street and Madison Avenue.

Baker allegedly grabbed the victim by her throat, pushed her against a storefront gate and pulled down his pants.

The woman was able to break free and was treated for minor cuts to her head.

