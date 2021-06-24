By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
Another clear and crisp night expect as temps drop to 60 in NYC. Temps get as low as the 40s in the distant suburbs! It’s another top ten-day Thursday as temps peak in the upper 70s under plenty of sun.
Friday brings more clouds with a frontal boundary sliding some showers to the east end. Temps climb to around 80.
The weekend is hotter, with added humidity. Storms are possible, but they are a lower risk, and isolated.
Steamier weather looms for next week.