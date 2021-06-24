NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Rent Guidelines Board has voted to allow a rent increase.
The decision will permit rent hikes of up to 1.5% for people living in rent stabilized apartments.
That's only for the second six months of a one-year lease. On two-year leases, the second-year rate can rise by as much as 2.5%.
Tenants had been pushing for rent reductions.
The move will affect roughly 2.3 million New York City tenants.