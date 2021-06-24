NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Thursday, the NYPD and leadership from the Gay Officers Action League gave an update on new policies for LGBTQIA+ members.

They also announced plans for Pride, since being banned at the annual march by organizers for NYC Pride, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

Sgt. Ana Arboleda is stepping into the role of LGBTQIA+ liaison at the NYPD.

“When I mean I came out of nothing, I mean when I came out I wasn’t accepted in my house and I had to leave and I understand the struggles of the streets,” Arboleda said.

READ MORE: ‘Wrong, Plain And Simple’: NYPD Commissioner Apologizes For Raid That Led To Stonewall Riots

The NYPD liaison, Office of Equity and Inclusion, Gay Officers Action League (GOAL) and representatives from all different bureaus meet together to focus on issues related to LGBTQIA+ employees.

The NYPD is now launching a new voluntary option to self-report data for sexual orientation and gender identity. It has increased seven uniformed members within the Community Affairs LGBTQIA+ and Outreach Unit.

There are designated personnel in the Employee Assistance Unit who can specifically work with LGBTQIA+ employees.

READ MORE: #TogetherInPride: New York Historical Society Photo Exhibit Details Rich History Of LGBTQ Life In Cherry Grove

It has increased representation in the Hate Crimes Task Force and expanded training to include an inclusive language guide with information about pronouns and terms that respect gender diversity.

Retiring liaison Det. Carl Locke is the architect of the training program.

“I know it works. We’ve done it in Mexico City. New Jersey State Police are copying us. New York State Police are copying us,” Locke said.

“We’ve built a police department that is vastly more inclusive and vastly more representative of this great city and all the people that we serve, but, remember, we can always do better,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea added.

READ MORE: NYPD: Law Enforcement Banned From NYC Pride March, ‘Runs Counter To Our Shared Values Of Inclusion And Tolerance’

Last month, organizers of New York City’s Pride events announced they would ban uniformed law enforcement from the march until at least the year 2025, and also keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration.

“They are a trigger to many of our community,” said Sue Doster, co-chair of NYC Pride. “We are fine with GOAL participating in the march, not in full uniform.”

GOAL president Det. Brian Downey said it’s disheartening, pointing to the diverse crowd of officers gathered.

“Two transgender people of color who also bring their struggle into this place every day and that’s who is affected by this decision,” Downey said.

He said the group has had no direct contact with organizers lately.

The NYPD has a Pride celebration planned in Harlem on Sunday.

The NYPD said it will still be out keeping potential marchers safe.

The NYC Pride March is mostly virtual this year, with some pop-up events.