NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man pretending to be an officer robbed three women at a spa in Queens, according to the NYPD.
It happened back on April 22 inside 39 Spa on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica.
Police said the suspect claimed to be an officer and carried a gun and shield.
Newly released surveillance video shows him pointing the gun at one of the victims.
Police said he made off with the women's cellphone and approximately $800 in cash.
