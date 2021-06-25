Chauvin SentencingDerek Chauvin Sentenced To 22 And A Half Years In Prison For Murder Of George Floyd
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Black Restaurant Week starts Friday.

The national culinary and cultural campaign celebrates the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine.

READ MORE: West New York Family Describes Escaping Harrowing Building Collapse In Florida: 'It Was Just A Race Against Time'

Diners can enjoy prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus at participating restaurants within the area.

READ MORE: AARP Says Beware Of Criminals Using Religion To Target People In 'Do Me A Favor' Scams

Food trucks, bakeries and health stores will also offer some specials.

Black Restaurant Week runs through July 4.

MORE NEWS: Downtown Deals App Unveiled In Effort To Boost Struggling Long Island Businesses

For more information, visit blackrestaurantweeks.com/new-york-directory.

CBSNewYork Team