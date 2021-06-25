NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Black Restaurant Week starts Friday.
The national culinary and cultural campaign celebrates the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine.READ MORE: West New York Family Describes Escaping Harrowing Building Collapse In Florida: 'It Was Just A Race Against Time'
Diners can enjoy prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus at participating restaurants within the area.READ MORE: AARP Says Beware Of Criminals Using Religion To Target People In 'Do Me A Favor' Scams
Food trucks, bakeries and health stores will also offer some specials.
Black Restaurant Week runs through July 4.MORE NEWS: Downtown Deals App Unveiled In Effort To Boost Struggling Long Island Businesses
For more information, visit blackrestaurantweeks.com/new-york-directory.