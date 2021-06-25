NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man caught on camera shooting at a driver in the Bronx.
It happened on East 223rd Street around 2 p.m. on June 23.
According to police, the shooter was riding a dirt bike, got off and walked toward a black Acura SUV that was behind him.
The driver of the Acura backed away from the shooter as he approached the car.
The suspect opened fire through the Acura’s open driver side window and tried to shoot the 25-year-old man inside, police said.
The driver was not hit, according to police, and video shows he drove away.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.