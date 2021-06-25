NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dole is recalling packages of fresh blueberries that were sold in New York and three other states because they may be contaminated with a parasite.
The affected products were sold in 6-ounce, 18-ounce, 24-ounce and pint containers.
To view a list of the recalled products’ UPCs and lot codes, click here.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says the recall is due to a possible Cyclospora contamination on the blueberries.
The Cyclospora parasite can cause an intestinal infection, which is treated with antibiotics.
No illnesses connected to this recall have been reported.
No other Dole products are affected. Anyone who purchased the recalled blueberries should throw them away immediately.