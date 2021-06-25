WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A family from New Jersey survived a deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday.
Albert and Janette Aguero from West New York were staying in a condo on the 11th floor with their two kids.
Their unit was not affected, but they say the building shook like an earthquake.
Authorities yelled for them to evacuate before more units came crashing down.
“Once we got in the stairwell, I thought the entire thing was going to come down, so it was just a race against time. Can we make it out before the whole thing fell?” Albert Aguero told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.
The family is on a Monday flight to come home but hoping to leave sooner.
