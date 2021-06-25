Chauvin SentencingDerek Chauvin Sentenced To 22 And A Half Years In Prison For Murder Of George Floyd
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hospitals in New Jersey reported zero deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.

That’s the first time that has happened since July 30, 2020.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “There’s only one way to make sure we have more days like yesterday: Get vaccinated.”

Over 9.5 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey.

