TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hospitals in New Jersey reported zero deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.
That’s the first time that has happened since July 30, 2020.
Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “There’s only one way to make sure we have more days like yesterday: Get vaccinated.”
For the first time since July 30, 2020 there were ZERO reported in-hospital COVID deaths in New Jersey yesterday.
There’s only one way to make sure we have more days like yesterday: Get vaccinated.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 25, 2021
Over 9.5 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey.