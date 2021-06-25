Chauvin SentencingDerek Chauvin Sentenced To 22 And A Half Years In Prison For Murder Of George Floyd
By CBSNewYork Team
LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty Long Island lifeguard is being credited with rescuing a swimmer in distress.

Rookie Long Beach lifeguard Nickoli Alfasi was riding his bike on the boardwalk Thursday night when he spotted the swimmer struggling with the current near a jetty.

Alfasi quickly jumped into the water and grabbed the young man.

The Long Beach water rescue team soon joined in and helped bring the swimmer to shore.

The victim was treated at the scene.

