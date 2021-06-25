NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s annual Pride march will be held Sunday.
Once again this year, it's a largely virtual event, though there will be some in-person activities around the city. That includes pop-ups at some local businesses with themed events in outdoor areas.
The first march was held in 1970, a year after the Stonewall Riots gave rise to the gay rights movement.
On Thursday, New York State marked the 10 year anniversary of the Marriage Equality Act.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also signed the Gender Recognition Act into law. Now, in addition to “male” or “female” on a license or birth certificate, it will indicate nonbinary, intersex or undesignated genders.
Advocates say this removes stigma and allows people to obtain accurate identification documents.