EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a shrimp thief on Long Island.
The woman allegedly stole $310 worth of frozen shrimp from a grocery store in East Northport.
It happened on June 16 at the Stop & Shop on Jericho Turnpike.
Police said the suspect took off in a white 2013 BMW with Pennsylvania license plate LSA 3422.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.