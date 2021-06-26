By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy weekend! After a comfortable past few days, the humidity is back and it’s feeling more like summer.

Highs today will be in the mid 80s, feeling like the upper 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, although there will be times of more cloud cover.

There’s about a 20% chance of some showers or thunderstorms. They’ll be spotty and many locations stay dry.

Tonight is warm and muggy with temps falling to the low 70s in the city and 60s in the suburbs.

For Sunday, we’ll have partly sunny skies with highs a bit warmer… in the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s.

While we can’t completely rule out a pop-up storm tomorrow, the risk is generally lower.

Next week’s forecast is a lot on rinse and repeat! Hazy, hot, and humid with a chance of isolated PM pop-ups.

We’ll likely have some advisories issued as the heat index approaches, and possibly exceeds, 100 degrees in the afternoons.

Have a great weekend and get ready for some real summery weather!