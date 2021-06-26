By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a steamy Saturday across the area with temps well into the 80s along with soupy humidity levels.

A couple of heavy showers moved through but we do expect things to settle down tonight.

Skies will remain partly clear overnight, but some patchy fog will develop late.

It’ll be warm and muggy overall with temps only dipping to the lower 70s around NYC, upper 60s for the ‘burbs.

Tomorrow will be an even warmer finish to the weekend with mostly sunny skies, high temps closer to 90, and high humidity once again.

There’s just a slight risk for pop-up showers/storms tomorrow, primarily over western locales.

If you’re heading to the beach to cool off, just keep in mind an elevated risk of rip currents.

The focus will then turn to the start of the week as temps soar into the low and mid 90s with very high humidity, and the chance for our second official heat wave of the year… stay tuned!