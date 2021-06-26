CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hey everyone!

READ MORE: West New York Family Describes Escaping Harrowing Building Collapse In Florida: 'It Was Just A Race Against Time'

Happy weekend! It’s going to be a muggy one both days but expect higher temps and humidity for Sunday.

Saturday has some more cloud cover and a slightly better rain chance. Sunday is a little brighter and hotter at 88-90, feeling like 94.

READ MORE: Fans Disappointed As New York Islanders Fall Just Short Of Stanley Cup Final

We are looking at a hot and humid pattern setting up for most of the upcoming week. Temps could reach the upper 90s inland and feel 100 degrees or more.

MORE NEWS: Brooklyn Residents Rally At George Floyd Statue To Learn Derek Chauvin's Sentence: 'This Is Disrespectful To George Floyd's Life'

Stay tuned and check back in for the latest on potential heat advisories in your area.

CBSNewYork Team