By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey everyone!
Happy weekend! It’s going to be a muggy one both days but expect higher temps and humidity for Sunday.
Saturday has some more cloud cover and a slightly better rain chance. Sunday is a little brighter and hotter at 88-90, feeling like 94.
We are looking at a hot and humid pattern setting up for most of the upcoming week. Temps could reach the upper 90s inland and feel 100 degrees or more.
Stay tuned and check back in for the latest on potential heat advisories in your area.