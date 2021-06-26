JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A woman accused of setting a fire that damaged three buildings and displaced a dozen New Jersey families earlier this month has been arrested, prosecutors said.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office announced the arrest of the 62-year-old suspect in a brief statement on social media Friday.

The announcement came hours after authorities asked for help from the public in finding the Jersey City suspect.

Jersey City firefighters responded to an alarm just before 10 p.m. on June 17 and reported flames climbing the exterior of one building that was home to six families.

A second six-family building was also damaged while a third building was left with exterior fire damage.

The flames were under control within an hour and a half. No injuries were reported. A total of 33 people were displaced.

Officials said the blaze appeared to have started in an alleyway between two of the multi-family buildings.

Prosecutors said the suspect will face charges from the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force of second-degree aggravated arson and second-degree causing widespread damage.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney and a listed number for her couldn’t be found Saturday.

