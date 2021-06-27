NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man is facing charges, accused of operating a Jet Ski while drunk and injuring a young child.
The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Jones Beach. Police said an 8-year-old boy was swimming when he was struck by the personal watercraft.
The child was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Less than two hours later, police arrested 30-year-old Anthony DeJesus. He faces numerous charges including operating a vessel while impaired by alcohol.