By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hot, hot, hot! That's the theme of the forecast moving forward, so you'll want to prepare for a sizzlin' stretch.
As expected, Sunday was a warmer and more humid day, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.
It’ll stay dry and quiet through the night, but also stay warm and muggy, with temps for many bottoming out in the mid 70s.
Monday will be a scorcher of a start to the work week, with temps soaring into the lower and even middle 90s for many and feeling close to 100 for some spots!
As such, we do have Heat Advisories in effect for a good chunk of the area, since it’ll be dangerously hot out.
If you’re planning on heading to the beach, just keep in mind a high risk of deadly rip currents.
The sizzlin' weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with temps once again in the low and mid 90s and feeling like 100-plus for a few areas.
Stay cool!