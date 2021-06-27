NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for five suspects after a man was shot and robbed in Inwood.
It happened near West 207th Street on June 11 around 1:30 a.m.
Police said four suspects grabbed the 23-year-old man and tried to take his jewelry. One suspect shot him several times when he resisted, they said.
The suspects took the man’s watch and fled in a white Mercedes-Benz, which the fifth suspect was driving, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.