NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire that broke out in the Bronx on Sunday was finally brought under control.
The FDNY fought the flames on Burnside Avenue in the Morris Heights section of the borough during the afternoon hours.READ MORE: 152 Still Unaccounted For In Florida Building Collapse, Miami-Dade County Mayor Says
The fire started in a furniture and electronics store and spread to other structures, officials said.READ MORE: NYPD: Gun Violence Again Erupts In Times Square; 21-Year-Old Innocent Bystander Struck In Back By Ricochet
Smoke billowed through the streets near Burnside and Davidson avenues.MORE NEWS: #TogetherInPride: Events Galore During Busy Weekend In NYC
Eleven firefighters were treated at the scene. More than 200 responded.