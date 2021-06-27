NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey state trooper accidentally discharged his weapon, and shot himself inside Penn Station on Sunday night.
The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m.
No one else was injured.
It’s not clear at this point whether the trooper was on or off duty.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.
