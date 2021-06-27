By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! The first official full weekend of summer is certainly feelin' like it… We're starting off warm and muggy today with partly sunny skies and temps already in the low 70s.
Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day and the heat and humidity will once again soar… Expect a high temp in the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s in NYC. A few inland spots may reach 90 with the same steamy feel in the air. If you're planning any backyard gatherings, there's just a slim risk for pop up storms, but by no means a washout. And if you wanna hit the shores for some relief, be mindful of a high risk for rip currents.
The focus will then turn to the start of the week as temps soar into the low and mid 90s with very high humidity, and the chance for our second official heat wave of the year… Stay tuned!