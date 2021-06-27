NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a day of Pride on Sunday in the Big Apple.

After a year of no in-person events, people were in full party mode.

CBS2’s Cory James went to the South Street Seaport, where PrideFest closed out Pride Month with a dance party on the mini lawn at the greens.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a smaller event than in year’s past, but hundreds still showed up, wrapping up a weekend filled with celebrations and marches.

One of those rallies just ended early Sunday evening. Video showed people taking part in the Queer Liberation March, which started off at Bryant Park in Midtown.

READ MORE: #TogetherInPride: NYC Pride March Returns As Mostly Virtual Event; PrideFest Street Fair Back

Folks marched for hours and people taking part in a number of other Pride festivities throughout the five borough said they believe the pandemic has brought them much closer this year.

“Everybody is like youthful, like together, like unity and it’s just been a very nice experience,” said Brian Cook of Harlem.

“Even just being in the crowds a couple blocks down everybody is amongst themselves and not just physically, but there’s a presence being gay and being part of this community and we’ve been apart for a year and some change because of the pandemic,” added Jamie Shaw of Maryland.

“Everybody’s energy, just seeing people look at me and not judge instantly. Just the love in the air is really nice,” said Tavian Oquino of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: #TogetherInPride: Thousands Of Runners Participate In LGBTQ Pride Run 6K In Central Park

Earlier Sunday, the annual PrideFest took place, with dozens of vendors and local businesses setting up shop.

There was a mixture of food and crafts vendors, musicians and entertainers.

Organizers said they wanted to make sure this part of Pride weekend continued to support local entrepreneurs and artists.

Again, it was all part of the 35th annual Pride Island event closing off Pride weekend in New York City. A portion of the money raised from reservations will be donated to the Ali Forney Center.