NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD said Sunday they’re trying to find a man suspected of robbing a bank and trying to rob two more since Friday.
According to police, the suspect stole $800 from a Chase Bank on East 161st Street in the Bronx on Friday.
It happened around 4:10 p.m. Police said the suspect showed the teller a note demanding money.READ MORE: #TogetherInPride: NYC Pride March Returns As Mostly Virtual Event; PrideFest Street Fair Back
According to police, the same suspect went to a Santander Bank on East 149th Street around 9:30 a.m. the next day. He did not get any money, police said.
The suspect allegedly went to the Apple Bank on East 125th Street in Harlem about two hours later, but left empty-handed, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.