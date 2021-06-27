CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Harlem, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, New York City, NYPD, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD said Sunday they’re trying to find a man suspected of robbing a bank and trying to rob two more since Friday.

According to police, the suspect stole $800 from a Chase Bank on East 161st Street in the Bronx on Friday.

(credit: NYPD)

It happened around 4:10 p.m. Police said the suspect showed the teller a note demanding money.

According to police, the same suspect went to a Santander Bank on East 149th Street around 9:30 a.m. the next day. He did not get any money, police said.

(credit: NYPD)

The suspect allegedly went to the Apple Bank on East 125th Street in Harlem about two hours later, but left empty-handed, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

