NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man yelled anti-gay slurs and then stabbed a man Sunday at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal.
The unprovoked attack came as the city celebrated Pride.
Police say Eric Shields stabbed the 20-year-old man in the shoulder and then punching a 30-year-old man who tried to intervene.
Shields, 47, was arrested shortly after on charges of assault, weapons possession, menacing and harassment.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and were expected to be OK.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the incident.