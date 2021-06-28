CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were hurt when a fire broke out early this morning in the Bronx.

It happened around 4 a.m. inside a two-story home on Perry Avenue in the Norwood section.

Fire officials say it appears the flames started on the second floor.

Two people were treated at the scene but are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

