NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Gateway Project is back on track.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and local lawmakers toured the Hudson River tunnels Monday.
Just days ago, lawmakers in Washington struck a tentative deal on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that could help pay to fix the tubes.
“Secretary Buttigieg has pledged to remove all of the bureaucratic and other barriers. So once we allocate, once we approve that money, we will move very quickly,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said.
New tunnels would allow for twice as many Amtrak and NJ Transit trains to run under the Hudson River.
“Gateway is a critical infrastructure project because this is the busiest section of the Northeast Corridor and our entire national economy depends on it. With President Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, we feel much more optimistic about the direction of this major project,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “Secretary Buttigieg’s visit to see the Hudson Tunnels is another step towards a restoration of the collaborative federal-state partnership needed to bring the new Gateway Tunnel project into reality.”