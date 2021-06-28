CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Day camps will welcome back kids Monday for some summer fun.

The American Camp Association of New York and New Jersey says camps will have numerous COVID protocols in place to keep kids and staff safe.

Those rules include separate groups of campers, masks on buses and daily health screenings.

The group says it has also encouraged eligible campers and staff to get vaccinated.

