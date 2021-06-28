NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Day camps will welcome back kids Monday for some summer fun.
The American Camp Association of New York and New Jersey says camps will have numerous COVID protocols in place to keep kids and staff safe.READ MORE: New Video: NYPD Searching For Gunman After Marine Shot By Stray Bullet While Visiting Times Square
Those rules include separate groups of campers, masks on buses and daily health screenings.READ MORE: NYC To Begin Moving Homeless Out Of Lucerne And Other Hotels
The group says it has also encouraged eligible campers and staff to get vaccinated.MORE NEWS: 2 People Hurt In Bronx House Fire
