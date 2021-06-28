NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released new video overnight showing a man they say opened fire in Times Square, hitting an innocent bystander with a stray bullet.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was visiting the city with his family when he was shot.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday near the Minskoff Theater at West 45th Street and 7th Avenue.

“We heard a loud pop, and then you saw people running into the Marriott,” witness Tammy Felix told CBS2.

Police say the suspect was aiming for someone in a group of six men he got into an argument with, but the bullet hit the bystander instead.

Cellphone video showed the victim, identified as 21-year-old Samuel Poulin, being treated by EMS. He appeared to be alert as he was wheeled into an ambulance.

Sources told CBS2 the bullet hit Poulin in the back. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

His family said he was visiting the city from upstate New York and is a U.S. Marine who just graduated from the Citadel.

“That’s very awful. We love everyone that comes to Times Square. We welcome our tourists, we love them,” witness Salma Elkordy said. “It’s so unfortunately something like that happened.”

The latest shooting happened just a block from where three innocent bystanders were hit with stray bullets last month. Among those injured where a 4-year-old girl and a tourist.

People who work in Times Square say violence is becoming all too common.

So far this year, there have been 680 shootings across the city, compared to 444 last year — up more than 50%.