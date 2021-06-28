NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is recovering after being shot with a BB gun on Staten Island.
The incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the officer was hit in the shoulder while responding to a call on Richmond Terrace in the St. George section of the borough.
He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North with minor injures.
Officers were seen checking rooftops for suspects.
No arrests were immediately reported.