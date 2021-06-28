SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — The outpouring of support for the Florida community impacted by the condo building collapse is coming from thousands of miles away.

Organizations and everyday people are assisting the families, rescue workers and residents, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported Monday.

The Tri-State area and South Florida share a strong connection, so it’s only natural that so many New Yorkers want to know how they can help.

From an overflow of emotions to an outpouring of donations, the support for those facing the darkest time of their lives has been one of the only bright spots in this tragedy.

“There’s well over 400 fire rescue… Yesterday we finished with 850 hot meals,” said Monica Majors with World Food Kitchen. “We’re just using the power of food to uplift the community.”

This is no doubt a community that needs uplifting.

“There’s a tragedy here, and the community has to come together. So we’re just happy to help in any way we can,” said Brian Mullins from Ms. Cheezious restaurant.

Touring the operations area for some of the first responders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Layton he’s struck by the enormous generosity in Surfside.

“You have these terrible tragedies and you do see goodness in people when they rally to try to support people who are hurting,” DeSantis said. “The people who were involved in arranging this said stop sending stuff because it was so overwhelming.”

Katy Meagher and the organization Neighbors 4 Neighbors are no strangers to helping victims who’ve suffered tragedy.

Meagher said cash is the best way to help those devastated by the catastrophic building collapse even though it might feel impersonal.

“Everybody wants to do something… Money is always the best thing to do because then gift cards can be provided for the families, so that they can then go to the store,” Meagher said. “Every little bit counts, whether you have $5 or $500.”

Neighbors 4 Neighbors is just one of many groups, including food vendors, that will be in Surfside for the long haul.

