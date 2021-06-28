NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The results are in – for how New York City voters felt about using ranked choice voting on primary day.
This was the first citywide election in which voters were able to rank candidates in order of preference, instead of choosing just one.
A new poll from Common Cause New York and Rank The Vote NYC found more than 75% of voters want to use ranked choice voting again.
Eighty-three percent ranked more than one candidate and most said the ballot was simple to fill out.
"New Yorkers pulled off the largest ranked choice voting election in United States history. It was a major victory for voters, who found it easy and empowering," said Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York. "The results were overwhelmingly positive."
Officials results from primary day are not expected until at least July 12.