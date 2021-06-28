NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man caught on video breaking into a car last month in Queens.
It happened back on May 24 near the intersection of 21st Street and 41st Avenue in Astoria.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Where Do Things Stand With Another Relief Payment?
Surveillance video shows the suspect walk up to a silver vehicle and look around before forcing open the driver’s side door.READ MORE: Poll Finds New Yorkers 'Overwhelmingly' Support Ranked Choice Voting
Police said he stole $2,200 worth of property.MORE NEWS: New York City Begins Moving Homeless Out Of Lucerne And Other Hotels As Pandemic Outlook Brightens
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.