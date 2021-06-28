HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island beauty store was robbed over the weekend for the third time this month.
Police say three people stole multiple bottles of perfume, with approximately $1,000, from the Ulta store on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said two women stole $1,400 worth of perfume from the same store on June 6, and four suspects made off with more than $7,000 worth on June 9.
It's unclear if the incidents were related.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.