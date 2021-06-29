Heat AdvisorySee Summer Safety Tips, New York City Cooling Center Locations & More
By CBSNewYork Team
Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of attacking a deli worker with a knife in Brooklyn on Monday.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the Moon Deli on Atlantic Avenue near the Eastern Parkway.

Police are trying to identify a man accused of attacking a deli worker with a knife in Brooklyn on June 28, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

According to police, the suspect got into an argument with a 23-year-old male employee that escalated into a physical fight.

The suspect allegedly cut the employee on the back and neck with a knife before running away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

