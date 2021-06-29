NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of attacking a deli worker with a knife in Brooklyn on Monday.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the Moon Deli on Atlantic Avenue near the Eastern Parkway.
According to police, the suspect got into an argument with a 23-year-old male employee that escalated into a physical fight.
The suspect allegedly cut the employee on the back and neck with a knife before running away.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.