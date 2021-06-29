BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The mayor of Buffalo is calling for a write-in campaign in the November election.
Four-term mayor Byron Brown is seeking re-election, but he did not make the cut in last week’s Democratic primary.READ MORE: Police: Man Attacks, Slashes Deli Worker In Brooklyn
Brown’s campaign claimed hundreds of people contacted the mayor to ask him to run and they offered financial support.READ MORE: NYC Mayoral Race: Garcia Makes Big Move, Right Behind Adams After First Round Of Ranked Choice Voting
Brown says he’s not giving up and plans to continue his campaign.
“This election isn’t over. I’m running as a write-in candidate, and I am running to win this election. I am the person that has served this city in this capacity for 15 years,” Brown said.MORE NEWS: 1 Man Killed, Another Wounded In Sleepy Hollow Shooting
India Walton won the Democratic primary. If she wins the general election in November, she would become the first female mayor in the city of Buffalo’s history.