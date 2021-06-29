Heat AdvisorySee Summer Safety Tips, New York City Cooling Center Locations & More
By CBSNewYork Team
LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some Jersey Shore town are postponing their Fourth of July fireworks after an out-of-control beach party earlier this month.

Video from June 19 showed crowds in Long Branch after the event, which was organized on social media. At least four people were charged after some were seen jumping on cars and fighting.

Town officials in Long Branch and Bradley Beach say fireworks shows that were scheduled for the upcoming holiday weekend will be rescheduled later this summer.

Asbury Park already canceled its fireworks earlier this month.

Click here to see a list of some fireworks around the area.

