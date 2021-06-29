NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City employees who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear a mask on the job, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.
"People who are not yet vaccinated, people who interact regularly with the public will still be wearing masks and still be maintaining distance," de Blasio said.
The mayor said all city agencies must implement the change by July 6.
“We want to do this because it’s the right time to do it, people are ready. We want to do this to set the pace for everyone else,” he added.
He also said the goal is to have all workers, regardless of vaccination status, return without restrictions by September — in accordance with CDC and state guidelines.
