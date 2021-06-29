SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in Westchester County.
Published reports say one man was shot and killed and another was wounded in Sleepy Hollow on Monday night.
Police say an officer on patrol heard gunshots on Valley Street around 9:30 p.m. That's when he found the two men.
The man who died has been identified as Manny Salazar.
"He had so much going for himself. His wife just started a business. They started a business together. Truck driver. What more could you say about somebody like that, you know? Very loved in this neighborhood. We're going to miss him over here, man," said Luis Lopez, the victim's cousin.
So far, a motive for the shooting is unclear.