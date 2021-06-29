NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers are in for another hot and humid day, with “feels-like” temperatures soaring above 100 degrees.

Some may find relief at the city’s cooling centers, while others will head to area pools and beaches.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday for most of the area.

WATCH: CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock With The Latest Forecast

“The No. 1 thing when we give you these warnings is we’re trying to get you ready to make adjustments in your day and not go about business as usual,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “This is serious, serious heat. It’ll be a problem.”

The mayor also warned parents to be vigilant.

“Keep an eye on your kids, make sure they stay hydrated. Don’t leave any child out too long in this heat,” he said.

Web Extra: Summer Safety Tips, Cooling Center Locations & More

Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said the elderly should be careful, too.

“Stay indoors and use air conditioning, if you have it and it’s available,” he said. “If not, you can go to one of our cooling centers.”

Public city pools are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Masks are required in buildings, but not on the pool deck or in the water.

HEAT ADVISORY: You know it’s going to be a hot day when I trade in my suit and tie for a polo! Great way to beat the heat is at #ConeyIsland! Stay hydrated and safe! @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/EJPDtRlFsu — John Dias (@JohnBDias) June 29, 2021

On Long Island, the Town of Hempstead opened nine cooling centers and extended the pool and beach hours.

“It’s like a 15-degree drop going down to the beach. Go take a ride, take advantage of it,” said Town Supervisor Don Clavin. “We don’t want to hear a story of people overheating. It’s happened already.”

Experts say people should avoid strenuous activity during peak heat between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.