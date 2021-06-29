NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old was hurt in a stray bullet shooting Monday on the Upper West Side.
It happened around 9 p.m. near a basketball court on Amsterdam Avenue near West 64th Street.
Police said the victim was shot in the shoulder. He is expected to survive his injuries.
So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.