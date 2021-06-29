NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Queens.
It happened Tuesday evening near 87th Avenue and 77th Street in Woodhaven.
A 22-year-old man was grazed in the head. Two other men, ages 19 and 21, were each shot in the leg.
All three were taken to Jamaica Hospital. CBS2 has been told they are expected to survive.
Police say the victims told them a dark-colored sedan approached them and someone inside started shooting.
It’s unclear if they were targeted.