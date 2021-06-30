NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A doorman was punched in the face by an alleged intruder in Queens.
It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a building on 68th Drive in Forest Hills.
Police said the 69-year-old doorman found the suspect in the basement and asked him to leave.
Instead, the suspect allegedly followed the victim and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.
He was treated at Flushing Hospital for a facial fracture.
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.